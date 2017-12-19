72°
Seat belt checkpoint slated for Thursday part of national campaign

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

LAFOURCHE PARISH- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint on Thursday.

The checkpoint will be conducted in conjunction with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which runs through the end of the month.

Authorities said during the checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and insurance. Checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists, authorities said.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting multiple checkpoints throughout the campaign, and additional deputies are assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

