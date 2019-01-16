48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open

3 hours 33 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 6:47 AM January 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Sears may have won a reprieve in a desperate attempt to stave off its own demise.

Multiple media outlets reported early Wednesday that billionaire Eddie Lampert has won a bankruptcy auction after strengthening his bid in several days of negotiations with creditors. Lampert, Sears' chairman and largest shareholder, upped his offer to more than $5 billion and added a $120 million cash deposit through an affiliate of his ESL hedge fund.

Lampert steered the company into bankruptcy protection and if he is able to keep the roughly 400 remaining Sears stores open, it would mean tens of thousands of jobs are saved, at least for now. Whether Sears, founded 132 years ago, can survive in the era of Amazon remains questionable.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days