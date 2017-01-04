Sears closing in Cortana Mall, Kmart closing in Gonzales company says

BATON ROUGE - A Kmart store in Gonzales and a Sears store in Baton Rouge will close in the spring, the Sears Holdings company announced Wednesday.

The Kmart store is located on South Airline Highway in Gonzales and the Sears store in Cortana Mall.

According to the company, the locations are just two of 150 stores closing this spring. The decision to close the stores was due to their financial performance the company says.

"Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around," the statement read that was posted on the company's website.

Eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive a severance and will have to opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart and Sears stores.

Liquidation sales are to begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

