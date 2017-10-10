88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Searchers find body of missing fisherman on Mississippi lake

3 hours 53 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, October 10 2017 Oct 10, 2017 October 10, 2017 11:46 AM October 10, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WXOW
GRENADA, Miss. - Officials have recovered the body of a south Mississippi man believed to have drowned in a north Mississippi lake.
  
Grenada County Sheriff Alton Strider tells The Hattiesburg American that the body of 71-year-old James Hinton of Hattiesburg was found Monday in Grenada Lake.
  
The sheriff's department was called Saturday by two other fishermen who found an empty boat going in circles.
  
Strider says searchers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the body some distance away from the boat on the 55-square-mile (145-sq.kilometer) reservoir on the Yalobusha (yal-oh-BUSH'-uh) River

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days