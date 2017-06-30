Search warrant startles suspect, fires at SWAT

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs were executing a no knock search warrant on a home when the suspect started shooting at them.

According to police documents, EBRSO SWAT members were looking for Roderick Harris. After entering the house, shots were fired at the members from another room.

SWAT members reached the bedroom where they found Harris who left without further resistance.

A stolen handgun was found in the bedroom. Detectives determined that weapon was where the gunshots came from.

Harris said he was startled by the noise of SWAT coming into the house — prompting him to grab the gun and fire through the bedroom.

Harris admitted to purchasing the gun illegally and that he knew he was prohibited from having the gun due to a previous conviction.

Along with first degree murder in a separate incident, Harris is facing a list of charges including four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

