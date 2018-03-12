Search underway for missing boaters after collision on Mississippi River

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A search is underway for a pair of missing people after two boats collided on the Mississippi River Monday.

According to the United States Coast guard, a towing vessel collided with another docked boat around 9:45 a.m. near Patterson Drive in Algiers. The vessel capsized with three people onboard.

One was rescued by a good Samaritan, however the Coast Guard is still searching for the remaining two.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity

New Orleans Harbor Police

Plaquemines Port Authority

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

NOAA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.