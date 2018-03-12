62°
Latest Weather Blog
Search underway for missing boaters after collision on Mississippi River
NEW ORLEANS - A search is underway for a pair of missing people after two boats collided on the Mississippi River Monday.
According to the United States Coast guard, a towing vessel collided with another docked boat around 9:45 a.m. near Patterson Drive in Algiers. The vessel capsized with three people onboard.
One was rescued by a good Samaritan, however the Coast Guard is still searching for the remaining two.
The following agencies are involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity
- New Orleans Harbor Police
- Plaquemines Port Authority
- St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- NOAA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.