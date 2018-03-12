62°
Search underway for missing boaters after collision on Mississippi River

2 hours 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 1:15 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A search is underway for a pair of missing people after two boats collided on the Mississippi River Monday.

According to the United States Coast guard, a towing vessel collided with another docked boat around 9:45 a.m. near Patterson Drive in Algiers. The vessel capsized with three people onboard.

One was rescued by a good Samaritan, however the Coast Guard is still searching for the remaining two. 

The following agencies are involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity
  • New Orleans Harbor Police
  • Plaquemines Port Authority
  • St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • NOAA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

