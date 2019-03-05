Search ongoing for Alabama tornado victims

BEAUREGARD, Ala. - Rescue crews are using dogs and heat-detecting drones to search for victims of a tornado that's blamed for killing at least 23 people in southeast Alabama.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told a news conference Monday that dozens are still missing a day after the giant twister hit the rural Beauregard community, leaving a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.

Jones said search crews were "basically using everything we can get our hands on" to comb through wreckage and debris. That includes dogs brought in from across Alabama and neighboring states as well as drones equipped with "infrared capability to detect heat signatures."

Jones says the hardest-hit areas have been checked, but the searches are far from over.