Search for missing boy still going after 16 years

CLINTON - Wesley Dale Morgan went missing from his mother's front yard in East Feliciana Parish on May 15, 2001. And 16 years later, one man is determined to find out what happened to him.

It's been more than a year since authorities reopened the investigation. Morgan was two years old when he vanished from his home off of Hwy. 63 near Bluff Creek.

Richard Sobers, a former law enforcement officer, is a strong advocate for finding the child who would have been eighteen years old now.

"Making posters, I've ordered 700 bumper stickers, I've done balloon releases--I've done a number of things and ultimately," Sobers said.

Sobers has offered his services to find Morgan over the past several years. He's pushed his name to the forefront even after being turned down by Morgan's family and police.

"With all those walls I hit it made me even more determine to find out what was going on because it just seemed strange to me," Sobers said.

Investigators reopened the case last year. But so far, no new information regarding the case has turned up. Even though some people find it strange Sobers is so passionate about this abduction, he said he doesn't care what they think. Sobers said he believes it's his purpose to find out the truth of what happened to Morgan.

"Because it's the right thing to do," Sobers said. "I'm going to keep at it, and maybe one day we'll find out...in my mind, I don't think Wesley has a true voice."