Search for man in Mississippi near Fort Jackson suspended
FORT JACKSON, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a person missing in the water near Fort Jackson, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard said in a news release Sunday that a report came in around 5:40 a.m. Saturday of a boat with three people aboard taking on water near mile marker 20 on the Mississippi River.
The release says the boat sank and two of the people on board swam to shore. The missing person is a 27-year-old man last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.
The release says Coast Guard crews searched 167 square-nautical miles for about 22 hours but were unable to find the man.
