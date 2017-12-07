41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Search for BR's next police chief narrowed down to five finalists

1 hour 46 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 December 07, 2017 6:41 PM December 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The search for Baton Rouge's next police chief was narrowed down even further Thursday afternoon.

The committee commissioned by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome selected five finalists for the position Thursday evening. Those finalists are Myron Daniels, Darryl Honore, Robert McGarner, Murphy Paul and Ronald Stevens.

The next step for the finalists is a set of one-on-one interviews with the mayor, who is expected to select the new chief by the end of the year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days