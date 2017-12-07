Search for BR's next police chief narrowed down to five finalists

BATON ROUGE - The search for Baton Rouge's next police chief was narrowed down even further Thursday afternoon.

The committee commissioned by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome selected five finalists for the position Thursday evening. Those finalists are Myron Daniels, Darryl Honore, Robert McGarner, Murphy Paul and Ronald Stevens.

The next step for the finalists is a set of one-on-one interviews with the mayor, who is expected to select the new chief by the end of the year.