Search continues for suspect following police shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A manhunt continues in Orlando, Florida, for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who's accused of fatally shooting a police officer outside a Wal-Mart store on Monday.



Loyd had been wanted for the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend when Master Sgt. Debra Clayton approached him outside the Wal-Mart and was gunned down.



In the search for Loyd, an Orange County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a traffic accident yesterday.



Authorities have been searching for Loyd for several weeks.