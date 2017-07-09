Search and recovery operation implemented for missing Lafayette teen

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The family of a missing 18-year-old girl says police have changed the status of the case regarding her disappearance from 'search and rescue' to 'search and recovery'.

Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry has been missing for nearly seven weeks. According to KATC, she was last seen May 23.

On Saturday night, Daisy Lynn's family shared an update on Facebook. In the update, the teen's family says the search has become a search and recovery operation rather than a search and rescue.

"Our girl was and is very special and precious to each of us. So please continue to share our story and help us find our girl and bring her home and lay her to rest properly," the post stated.

Acadian Search and Rescue, along with volunteers, traveled to on Oberlin Saturday to continue search efforts.

The full post from the community Facebook page can be read below: