Sean Payton sends signed jersey, encouraging words to Saints fan battling cancer

3 hours 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 2:34 PM July 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - A 'Who Dat' fan battling a rare form of cancer got quite the pick-me-up Tuesday afternoon.

Trent Almeida is fighting B-acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton heard about the diagnosis, and sent him an inspiring message.

"Your cousin Erin told me you were a Who Dat," Payton wrote. "We had a great draft this weekend. Keep up your courageous fight!"

Payton also sent along a Drew Brees jersey, signed by the quarterback himself.

