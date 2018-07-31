Latest Weather Blog
Sean Payton sends signed jersey, encouraging words to Saints fan battling cancer
NEW ORLEANS - A 'Who Dat' fan battling a rare form of cancer got quite the pick-me-up Tuesday afternoon.
Trent Almeida is fighting B-acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton heard about the diagnosis, and sent him an inspiring message.
"Your cousin Erin told me you were a Who Dat," Payton wrote. "We had a great draft this weekend. Keep up your courageous fight!"
Payton also sent along a Drew Brees jersey, signed by the quarterback himself.
Right before high school graduation, my cousin Trent Almeida was diagnosed w/ B-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His favorite coach @SeanPayton heard about his story & sent him this:— Erin Coscarelli (@erincoscarelli) July 31, 2018
This is why I ?? the NFL so much. The untold stories...Thank you Sean & thank you @Saints #whodat pic.twitter.com/rezzzJn8k9
