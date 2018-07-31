Sean Payton sends signed jersey, encouraging words to Saints fan battling cancer

NEW ORLEANS - A 'Who Dat' fan battling a rare form of cancer got quite the pick-me-up Tuesday afternoon.

Trent Almeida is fighting B-acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton heard about the diagnosis, and sent him an inspiring message.

"Your cousin Erin told me you were a Who Dat," Payton wrote. "We had a great draft this weekend. Keep up your courageous fight!"

Payton also sent along a Drew Brees jersey, signed by the quarterback himself.