Sean Payton sends 'Salute to Service' hoodie to deployed service member

1 hour 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 9:40 PM November 28, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - After a wife's desperate attempt to send a hunter-green "Salute to Service" Saints hoodie to her deployed husband, Louisiana's favorite NFL coach took matters into his own hands.

"On it's way." That's what New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said to Falynn Philipello after she posted to Twitter, asking for information on where she can find a dark green sweatshirt to send to her husband Michael.

A dedicated Saints fan, Michael is also a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard, and has been deployed overseas since June.

To honor members of service, Coach Payton has worn the "Salute to Service" hoodie to a number a Saints games this season. Now, he's sending one to Michael.

"My heart is so full!" Falynn said. "So proud to be a Saints fan and I know this will make my husband's life!"

