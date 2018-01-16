Sean Payton selected to coach NFC team in the Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is heading to Orlando next weekend as one of two coaches selected to call plays in the annual Pro Bowl.

Payton will coach the NFC pro team while Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will coach the AFC side, the NFL announced Monday. Both teams will be comprised of the top players from each conference, as decided by fan votes.

Payton will be joined by a number of his own players, including Quarterback Drew Brees and rookies Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore.

The game will kick off at 2 PM on Jan. 26 and will be televised live on ESPN.