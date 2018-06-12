Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints

NEW ORLEANS - In a league that sees plenty of turnover at the head coaching position, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is one of the longest tenured coaches in the NFL. Only Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis have spent more time with their current team.

"[Some of the years] run together a little bit. You don't really have that much time to think about it," Payton said. "You're on to the next challenge and the players that you have here."

Known as a player-first coach, Payton's longevity helps generate confidence from within his locker room every season.

"Teams that are able year in and year out be competitive have to have that sort of stability, in order to give their team a chance to be successful," said Saints tight end Ben Watson. "Anytime you're a head coach and you've been around 10 years and have won and are doing well, that's to be commended."

"I feel like he's the greatest coach I've had," cornerback Ken Crawley added. "He's for the players. It's the way he gives his guys leeway. It's nothing but great to play for him."

Payton says one of the biggest challenges in the locker room is making sure every player is getting the message, not just veterans like Drew Brees and Thomas Morstead.

"I think it's one of the great things about what we do is we're around young men that like to compete and you don't ever take that for granted. You're looking for way to really maximize how they do, how they perform. Just like a teacher would," Payton said.

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill says he's taking the lessons from his coach and veteran teammates to heart.

"The combo between Drew and Coach Payton is very unique and the opportunity to learn from both of those guys is so unique and has been a great opportunity," Hill said.