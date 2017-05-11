73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sea turtle caught in shrimp trawl now back in the wild

1 hour 35 minutes 48 seconds ago May 11, 2017 May 11, 2017 Thursday, May 11 2017 May 11, 2017 9:42 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Courtesy: The Audubon Nature Institute

LAKE CHARLES - Nine months after being caught in a shrimper's trawl, a young endangered sea turtle named Raye is back in the wild in south Louisiana.
 
The Audubon Nature Institute and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that the male Kemp's ridley sea turtle was released Wednesday in a lake near the offshore area where he was accidentally caught July 26.
 
The agencies say shrimper Bobby Aguillard called federal authorities to report catching the turtle, and brought the animal to shore in Cameron Parish.
 
State wildlife biologists brought him to Audubon, where a veterinarian found it was dehydrated and underweight, and had a mouth and shoulder injury. The staff at Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network fed him through a tube for a few days, until he could eat on his own.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days