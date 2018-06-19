Latest Weather Blog
Scottish industrial company to add 30 jobs in Louisiana
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) - Officials say a Scottish industrial rental company will expand its facilities in a Louisiana city and create 30 new jobs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told news outlets Monday that Aggreko is expanding its operations in New Iberia and will also retain 265 employees. The 30 new jobs will have an average annual salary of $65,000, plus benefits.
The company is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and provides temporary power, heating, cooling and compressed-air services to refineries, oil and gas firms, and other sites. Aggreko's vice president of operations, Terry Dressel, says the new facility will include a remote operations center that will monitor fleets worldwide.
The company will also centralize its inside sales and call centers in New Iberia to support its business in North America.
