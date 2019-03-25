Latest Weather Blog
Scott Walker of the Walker Brothers dies at age 76
LONDON (AP) - Singer and songwriter Scott Walker, whose hits with the Walker Brothers in the 1960s included "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore," has died. He was 76.
The record company 4AD announced the death on Monday.
So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 25, 2019
The Walker Brothers enjoyed a string of hits that also included "Make It Easy on Yourself." Scott Walker later went on to produce numerous songs, movie scores and a number of solo albums.
The Ohio-born Walker changed his name from Noel Scott Engel when he joined the Walker Brothers, also relocating to London. The record company says he is survived by partner Beverly, daughter Lee and granddaughter Emmi-Lee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR jury to be selected in case of slain Shreveport officer
-
Local landscaper helps dying woman by cutting yards for free
-
DOTD updates LA 1 repairs after truck collision this week
-
Top players, amateurs flock to 30th annual Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
-
Hundreds of prom dresses donated to high school girls