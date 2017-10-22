Scott Civic Center in New Roads opens as shelter in response to area flooding

POINTE COUPEE - The William H. Scott Civic Center in New Roads has opened as a shelter after homes in Pointe Coupee Parish flooded Sunday morning due to severe weather overnight and into the morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, homes in the area, including Pecan Drive East and West, have flooded.

Authorities are also attempting to shore up a levee near the Pleasant View Subdivision in order to negate flooding in that area.

Homes within the City of New Roads have also taken in water as a result of the severe weather, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.