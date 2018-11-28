61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Scotlandville Tree Lighting' open to community this weekend

1 hour 18 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 2:23 PM November 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville's annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, and is open to anyone in the community.

The tree lighting will be held Saturday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the corner of Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue (Scotlandville Plaza). 

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will lead the lighting countdown of the 25-foot Christmas tree. Other community leaders of the City-Parish and Southern University will be in attendance. 

The ceremony is free of charge, and will also include carols, music, puppet shows, spoken word, and prizes. 

