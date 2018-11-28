61°
'Scotlandville Tree Lighting' open to community this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville's annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, and is open to anyone in the community.
The tree lighting will be held Saturday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the corner of Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue (Scotlandville Plaza).
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will lead the lighting countdown of the 25-foot Christmas tree. Other community leaders of the City-Parish and Southern University will be in attendance.
The ceremony is free of charge, and will also include carols, music, puppet shows, spoken word, and prizes.
