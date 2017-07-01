Scotlandville's Javonte Smart commits to LSU

Baton Rouge, LA - Scotlandville point guard Javonte Smart decided he's staying home by committing to LSU on Friday via Twitter.

Blessed to say I am committed to LSU????.. bootUp pic.twitter.com/vWvy8XTIti — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) June 30, 2017

Smart is one of the best point guards in the country as a five star recruit averaging 24 points per game in 2017. He is a winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year for the past two seasons in Louisiana while guiding the Hornets to another state championship in 2017.

The Scotlandville senior committing to LSU after recieving interest from basketball powerhouses like Kentucky and UCLA, but is staying home to help put the Tigers back on the map in the college basketball world.

"That's motivation you know like I said point guards you have to play hard and you have to get everyone involved. And I just want to be a leader and just rebuild the program. And I just went and watched Will Wade workout the team and I just like how he pushed the guys and get them better and I just want to get better for the next level."