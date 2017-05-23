Scotlandville High honors 17-year-old cancer victim at graduation ceremony

80°
BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville High School honored one of its students at its graduation ceremony Tuesday after he passed away over the weekend.

Jerome Singleton, a 17-year-old student at Scotlandville High, died Sunday after his battle with an aggressive form of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Singleton passed away just days after achieving his dying wish of receiving his high school diploma. The school granted Singleton his diploma a week early due to his condition.

According to Jerome's father, Jerome Cockran, the school honored the young man and his family at its graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The school presented Jerome's family with a certificate and revealed that a bench bearing his name will placed at the campus.

To read more about Jerome and his struggle with RMS, you can view our original story HERE.

