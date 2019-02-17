Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district

SCOTLANDVILLE - James Johnson has lived in Scotlandville for 67 years

“I know about the history of this district I was raised up on this street,” said Johnson.

To many Scotlandville's history is something worth more than remembering. Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks wants to revitalize the Scotlandville community, and she needs the community's help to do it.

“We just don't want our history to be lost in the things that happened, we want to restore that pride and that rejuvenation,” said Banks.

The North Baton Rouge Now commission plans to preserve this storied area by registering it as a historic district through the State's Division of Historic Preservation. Nicole Hobson-Morris Executive Director of the Division of Historic Preservation says the initiative will benefit the area in many ways.

“What it does, is allow them to receive incentives such as grants, tax credits for commercial companies and it really jump starts the revival process for many communities,” said Hobson-Morris.

The process has just started, but NBR Now is asking for help from people like James, who can tell the stories of these Scotlandville corners that were once thriving.

"If you have pictures if you have stories, artifacts, documents, bring them all because we want to collect the whole story,” said lead researcher Byron Washington.

Now, for Johnson, a lot of those memories never left.

“I could picture in my mind of place I attended as a young man and coming back from Vietnam. Some of these places still existed,” said Johnson.

He says it's not if they revive Scotlandville, it’s when.

"To keep Scotlandville up, to maintain the integrity and the pride we once had I think we can bring it back, I know we can bring it back,” said Johnson.