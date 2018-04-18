66°
Scientists head to Louisiana to study exercise's molecular nitty-gritty

Wednesday, April 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - About 120 scientists from around the U.S. are in Louisiana as part of a six-year, $170 million program to study the molecular nitty-gritty of exercise.

Their 12 universities and institutions are getting part of the money to study 2,400 sedentary adults and 300 highly active people. Most of the sedentary people will get three months of supervised endurance or resistance training. One-fifth will remain sedentary.

All 2,700 will be tested and give muscle, fat and blood samples at the start and after three months. The scientists will supervise and study those samples and tests.

From Tuesday through Thursday, they're training in Baton Rouge to ensure that they all use the same procedures to train participants, to do medical tests, and to handle the samples.

