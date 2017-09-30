Scientists get $4.8M to keep studying 2010 oil spill effects

COCODRIE, La. - Researchers headed by a Louisiana consortium have received nearly $5 million to keep studying the effects of the 2010 oil spill on southeastern Louisiana marsh ecosystems.

The state board of Regents said in a news release Friday that the $4.8 million grant from the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative will keep the studies going for another two years.

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium and Louisiana State University professor Nancy Rabalais coordinates research by investigators from LUMCON, Louisiana State University and around the United States.

As the Coastal Waters Consortium, those investigators have worked together for seven years. They expect to use the new grant to complete some of their experiments and synthesize the impacts of the Deepwater Horizon accident on coastal Louisiana communities.