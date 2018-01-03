32°
Scientists find 4th frozen shark near Cape Cod shore
WELLFLEET, Mass.- A shark conservation group says a fourth thresher shark has been found frozen off the coast of Cape Cod.
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Program Director Michelle Wcisel tells the Cape Cod Times the shark carcass was discovered New Year's Eve in an ice pack near Wellfleet. Wcisel says rough conditions stopped researchers from recovering it.
Three other sharks washed ashore last week. Authorities believe all the sharks succumbed to cold shock. Cape Cod Bay's surface temperature sank to 41 degrees last week. Scientists believe thresher sharks are impaired when exposed to waters below 44 degrees.
Wcisel says the shark deaths continue to garner international attention.
