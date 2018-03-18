71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Schumer calls on Republicans to back Mueller

1 hour 39 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, March 18 2018 Mar 18, 2018 March 18, 2018 11:20 AM March 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
WASHINGTON - The Senate's top Democrat is calling on congressional Republicans to stand behind special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
  
In a statement Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York condemned Trump's suggestion that Mueller's investigation be shut down.
  
Schumer says "Republican colleagues, particularly the leadership" need to make it clear that "firing Mueller is a red line for our democracy that cannot be crossed."
  
Trump complained anew in a tweet late Saturday that the Mueller probe was a "witch hunt" and "should never have been started in that there was no collusion."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days