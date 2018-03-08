Schools rewarded with Saints pep rally for increased breakfast participation

Photo: French Settlement High School, Google

LIVINGSTON- Saints players will make an appearance at two Livingston Parish schools in the coming days, according to a release.

Players will go to the schools to celebrate their increased student participation in the school’s breakfast service. French Settlement High School and North Corbin Junior High received the state’s highest awards in the “No Kid Hungry” Breakfast Challenge, which is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Education and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The announcement took place Wednesday at North Corbin Junior High. Organizers announced that a total of 306 schools statewide participated in the challenge, collected increasing breakfast meal participation to nearly 150,000 students.

French Settlement High received the largest increase in breakfast participation among schools grades 9-12, while North Corbin Junior High topped the list among schools in the K-8 category.

French Settlement High will hold its pep rally on Friday at 10 a.m. Saints Running Back Trey Edmunds will speak to the students about the importance of eating healthy and staying active. North Corbin Junior High will host their rally in late April or early May.

The two pep rallies have been donated by Fuel Up To Play 60 and the Dairy Alliance.