Schools, library comment on plans following Sterling reports

BATON ROUGE – Groups gathered at least two locations Tuesday upon hearing reports the federal government will not charge two Baton Rouge Police officers with the shooting death of Alton Sterling last year.

The decision was not confirmed by the Department of Justice, which has been handling the inquiry into Sterling's death, but was released by sources – leaks inside the department – to Washington, D.C., area news outlets Tuesday. Read more HERE.

City officials have been planning for a decision for a while.

In interviews about the expected federal decision being released, the mayor of Baton Rouge asked people to remain calm – and said she believed groups coming together after the announcement would do so peacefully.

WBRZ obtained notes to parents at a few area private schools – St. George, Episcopal and Parkview.

At Parkview, school officials wrote to parents Monday, “[the school's] priority will be the safety of our students and the safe, orderly functioning of our campus.”

Similarly, the St. George administration alerted parents it will operate as normal, though campus security provided by EBR Sheriff's deputies will not be maintained, as the deputies would be moved to work across the city. “During these coming days please join me in praying for peace and justice in our world,” the school wrote, and added it “has safety procedures and drills that we practice regularly throughout the year with students and staff that address a variety of emergency situations from fire to chemical spills, severe weather and including civil unrest.”

Similarly, Episcopal said it was not adjusting the school schedule.

Neither did the public school district in Baton Rouge, a spokesperson said the superintendent has discussed how other districts handled similar situations and that the schools will remain open and focused on educating students.

“We are working closely with law enforcement, and in communication with a number of groups and agencies in our area to make the necessary plans,” an EBR Schools spokesperson told WBRZ.

The public library promised to remain open, a spokesperson said in trying times, many people seek refuge in the writings penned in the many pages of books.

During times of community stress and great tensions, many members of the public need our public libraries more than ever. For many we are place of solace and refuge, where they can find safe social interaction and the reassurance that even when there are critical disruptions to normal life, there is some sense of normalcy in the world. Sometimes it is important that we just provide the books and materials that can help people find a way to cope with distressing events. For others, we are a sanctuary offering a respite from the troubles they see confronting us. As always, we are a beacon of opportunity – a place where people can find information, research issues, learn new things, and seek out those learning experiences that help them,” Library Director Spencer Watts told WBRZ.

