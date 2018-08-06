Schools are preparing for largest student body

DENHAM SPRINGS - With school right around the corner teachers and staff are rushing to get everything ready in time for those morning bells.

School teacher Whittney Starns is spending her Sunday inside an empty classroom, at Northside Elementary School in Denham Springs.

"The job starts tomorrow," Starns said.

Students are back in school Wednesday, but teachers like herself report Monday morning.

"Get myself mentally and my classroom physically prepared for parents to come tomorrow and meet me for the first time, " said Starns

The administration will also be working Sunday to prepare for their highest amount of students since the Flood of 2016. Many schools in the Livingston Parish and Denham Springs area are still trying to recover since the flood.

"It has taken 2-years to recover from the flood, and we have new tile in the hallways and a new gymnasium," said School Principal Jo Ann Cook.

School officials are expecting a significant increase in students when classes begin on Wednesday. The principal says Northside even gained students, during the summer.

"We've gained probably about a 100 since school has let in the spring," said Cook.

Starns also expects more student in her class.

Starns said, "Last year, they started out with 20 to 21 and then ended in the fifth grade with 30."

For principals and teachers, another working weekend, before kids go back to school.