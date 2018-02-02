Schools announce calendar changes to make up for weather-related closures

School board officials have announced plans to add instruction time to make up for missed hours because of hazardous winter weather in January.

Livingston Parish Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced two scheduled half days would become full schools days. Those days are February 21 and March 22. Students will also have to attend school on May 25, which was originally scheduled to be a teacher-only day at the end of the school year.

The school system had to close for five and a half days so far this school year because of winter weather conditions. Two days were missed last fall, one because of hurricane-like weather conditions and another to snow. Three and a half days were missed in January due to freezing and icing conditions.

The Central Community School System also announced it would three make-up days scheduled for March 9, 12 and 24. You can see the updated academic calendar HERE.

The time changes enable all schools to comply with the state Department of Education requirements for instructional time.