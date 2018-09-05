School system investigating video of bus driver maneuvering around train with kids onboard

BATON ROUGE - Video shows an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus driver using an apparent illegal maneuver to get around a train that was stopped on its route Wednesday morning.

The train was stopped on Government Street around 7:55 a.m. In the video, the bus can be seen driving down a side road to circumvent the stopped train before turning back onto the roadway on the opposite side.

Traffic stopped by the train was forced to back up to make room for the bus to complete its turn back onto the roadway. After a couple of attempts, the bus makes it through the intersection.

Multiple children appeared to be on the bus at the time of the incident.

The school system says the driver violated safety protocols and the incident is currently under investigation.