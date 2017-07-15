75°
School supplies gifted to Louisiana children with parent in prison

July 15, 2017 4:08 PM
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Children visiting parents at Louisiana's state prisons over the next month will leave with backpacks loaded with school supplies.
  
The Louisiana Correctional Association's Kitz for Kidz program is holding events at seven state prisons over four weekends to distribute the school supplies.
  
Louisiana has an estimated 64,000 children who have a parent in prison, according to the correctional association. The organization started the Kitz for Kidz program in 2015 at one prison.
  
Distribution days this weekend will be at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women and Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.
  
From July 21-23, backpacks will be handed out at David Wade Correctional Center and Dixon Correctional Institute, from July 28-30 at the Rayburn Correctional Center and from Aug. 4-6 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

