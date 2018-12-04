School's historical re-enactment causes shooting scare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a historical re-enactment where blanks were fired sent dozens of police officers and panicked parents to a South Carolina elementary school.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says residents of an apartment complex next to Delmae Heights Elementary School called 911 after hearing what sounded like gunfire around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Kirby says at about the same time, someone pulled an alarm to report a shooting inside the school in Florence and 911 dispatchers could still hear shots.

The school said on its Facebook page the noises were part of a re-enactment of pioneer life and all students and teachers were safe.

Kirby says the school didn't warn deputies there would be blanks fired and they feared the worst.