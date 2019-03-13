School officials unveil new design for rebuilt Denham Springs Elementary

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish school officials revealed a first look at the design for the new Denham Springs Elementary School.

The school system revealed the school's new look through a conceptual rendering Wednesday. The new school building will be built on the site of the previous Denham Springs Elementary, which sustained significant damage in the 2016 flood. The new 80,000-square-foot campus will, feature the school system's first two-story elementary school building.

The elementary school is currently housed in a temporary campus next to Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, at the end of Adoration Lane.

The newly designed two-story school will include 32 regular education classrooms, five special education classrooms, two computer laboratories and open collaborative spaces throughout the campus to bring learning outside traditional classroom areas. It will also include a new library and cafeteria.

Construction of the new school on N. Range Avenue is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.