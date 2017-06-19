School officials to break ground on new Broadmoor Elementary School

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Broadmoor Elementary School on Tuesday, June 20.





The school will be open for students in the fall of 2018.





Currently, Broadmoor Elementary is being housed at the Valley Park site located at 4510 Bawell Street. The new school is being funded as a part of a 1-cent sales tax renewed by voters in 2008.





According to EBR Parish School System officials, the project will cost $21 million and feature an 86,160 square-foot facility with 40 classrooms and student capacity of 700.





The groundbreaking will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Broadmoor Elementary School School site at 9650 Goodwood Blvd.