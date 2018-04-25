School officials address Saturday tax renewal vote

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is looking to address questions and concerns before the upcoming tax renewal vote.

There will be a meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Eden Park Branch Library.

There are three propositions up for vote that are part of a one cent sales tax renewal that would run from 2019 through 2029.

Proposition one focuses on school renovations, repairs, and school construction. In its plan, the school system has outlined funding and a timeline for campuses to be included. Proposition two deals with disciple and curbing the school district's truancy numbers and proposition three covers teacher compensation and benefits.

Propositions one and three make up more than 90 percent of the one cent sales tax. The three propositions will appear on Saturday's ballot.

Superintendent Warren Drake is confident all three measures will pass. He also said all three are crucial to the school system's future.

If any of the measures don't pass Saturday, the school system will have one more chance to bring them to voters before the tax expires on June 30, 2019.