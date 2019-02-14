School massacre 1 year later: A time to remember the victims

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre a year ago renewed the national debate on guns and school safety, turned some victims' parents and surviving students into political activists and ended the local sheriff's career - at least for now.

But Thursday's anniversary will primarily be about remembering the 14 students and three staff members who died in the third high-profile mass shooting in Florida since 2016. An interfaith service will be held at a Parkland park near the school to remember the victims.

Students will perform service projects and observe a moment of silence. A non-denominational, temporary temple will open in neighboring Coral Springs for mourners to pay their respects.

The structure will eventually be burned in a purification ceremony. Security throughout the schools and the community will be high.