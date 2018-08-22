83°
School district suspends pole-dancing teacher

Wednesday, August 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC 11

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - A middle school teacher who moonlights as a pole-dance instructor has been suspended by a North Carolina school district.

A spokeswoman for Hoke County's public schools didn't specify why Kandice Mason was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation. Mason tells WTVD-TV that school officials saw a video of her pole dancing that she posted to her private Facebook account.

She says school officials cited a policy that says employees are role models who are "responsible for their public conduct even when they are not performing their job duties." Mason says she isn't ashamed of her part-time pastime and sees pole dancing as an art form and a good way to stay in shape.

Mason was due to start teaching sixth grade at West Hoke County Middle School.

