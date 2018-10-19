80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School cook who added kangaroo meat to chili loses job

2 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 October 19, 2018 9:38 AM October 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

POTTER, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska school cook who mixed kangaroo meat into chili he made for students has lost his job.

Potter-Dix Schools Superintendent Mike Williams said Thursday that Kevin Frei, the junior/senior high school's head cook in Potter, no longer works for the district.

Williams said in a letter to parents Wednesday that Frei told him he'd augmented the chili's beef on Oct. 10 with kangaroo meat because it is lean and nutritious. Williams says the meat came from a food distributor that must meet federal requirements.

Williams says he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but that it is "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

He apologized for any anxiety the exotic ingredient may have caused and vowed that such incidents will not recur.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days