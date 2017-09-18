School bus involved in Staring Lane crash Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE – A school bus was involved in a crash on Staring Lane Monday afternoon.

About fifty students were on the bus when it collided with another vehicle near the intersection of High Point. There are few details available as of this post about the crash, though it did not appear that there were any serious injuries.

Traffic in the area was heavy immediately after the wreck.

