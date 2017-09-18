91°
School bus involved in Staring Lane crash Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE – A school bus was involved in a crash on Staring Lane Monday afternoon.
About fifty students were on the bus when it collided with another vehicle near the intersection of High Point. There are few details available as of this post about the crash, though it did not appear that there were any serious injuries.
Authorities say about 50 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Traffic in the area was heavy immediately after the wreck.
