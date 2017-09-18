91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus involved in Staring Lane crash Monday afternoon

1 hour 12 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2017 Sep 18, 2017 September 18, 2017 3:53 PM September 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A school bus was involved in a crash on Staring Lane Monday afternoon.

About fifty students were on the bus when it collided with another vehicle near the intersection of High Point. There are few details available as of this post about the crash, though it did not appear that there were any serious injuries. 

Authorities say about 50 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Traffic in the area was heavy immediately after the wreck.

Click HERE for live traffic information.

Check back for more information.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days