School bus involved in crash on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying children on Jefferson Highway Tuesday.

The crash, which involved at least five vehicles was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers are on the scene of the crash in the 8000 block of Jefferson.

Authorities say minor injuries have been reported, however no students were hurt in the crash.

One lane of the roadway is closed at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.