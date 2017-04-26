School bus involved in crash on Gus Young Avenue

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A school bus carrying students was involved in a crash on Gus Young Avenue Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gus Young Avenue. According to authorities, the bus was carrying 14 students when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to Baton Rouge Police, a vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and sideswiped the bus as it was heading east. Police say there were no reported injuries.

There is currently no word on citations for the driver involved.

A WBRZ News 2 unit is on its way to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.