School bus goes into canal following crash in New Orleans East

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A school bus crashed into a canal in New Orleans East Thursday morning, according to WWL-TV.

Reports say, the driver lost control the vehicle and went into the water around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Morrison and Foche roads.

Tow truck crews are working to get the school bus out of the canal off of Morrison Road in New Orleans East. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/K21IqXIHnA — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) February 21, 2019

Police say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.