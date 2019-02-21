62°
School bus goes into canal following crash in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS - A school bus crashed into a canal in New Orleans East Thursday morning, according to WWL-TV.
Reports say, the driver lost control the vehicle and went into the water around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Morrison and Foche roads.
Tow truck crews are working to get the school bus out of the canal off of Morrison Road in New Orleans East. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/K21IqXIHnA— Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) February 21, 2019
Police say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
