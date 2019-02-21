66°
School bus goes into canal following crash in New Orleans East

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A school bus crashed into a canal in New Orleans East Thursday morning, according to WWL-TV.

Reports say, the driver lost control the vehicle and went into the water around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Morrison and Foche roads.

Police say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation. 

