School bus driver to be cited for failing to yield in morning crash

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus.

.@BRPD working accident on Plank Road near Dawson Drive involving school bus and overturned SUV.



Some kids are getting off bus labeled “First Student” @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ERguJfuH7X — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) October 31, 2018

The incident was reported before 8:15 a.m. at Plank Road and Cannon Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened when the school bus failed to yield at a stop sign on Cannon Street and pulled out in front of the other vehicle. The impact from the collision caused the vehicle to overturn.

Authorities say there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

This is the scene of the crash at Plank and Dawson Dr. Car overturned after crashing into a school bus, one person sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gQgMr0fgtA — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 31, 2018

The driver of the vehicle was transported an area hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

BRPD expects the school bus driver to be cited for failure to yield. The bus involved in the crash was a First Student bus. According to the company said the driver has been removed from service until an investigation can be completed.

The driver of the other vehicle will also be cited for driving under suspension and not having insurance.