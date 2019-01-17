School bus driver ticketed, removed from route after activating stun gun on bus

BATON ROUGE – A contract school bus driver was removed from their route and ticketed after activating a stun gun while on a bus.

The incident, which was recorded on video, was reported through school officials and then to authorities who investigated and built a case against the driver. The incident was reported in January but occurred earlier in the school year, authorities told WBRZ.

The driver was identified as Miguel Taylor. Taylor drives a bus for Scholar’s First, the school said.

Students at Cristo Rey, a private school in Baton Rouge, saw the stun gun and reported the video.

“Taylor was dismissed as a driver for the school,” authorities said.

A school representative was even more stern about their position on the driver. In an email to WBRZ, they said the school "immediately forbid the driver in question from transporting any Cristo Rey students in the future."

It’s not unusual for area private schools or some school districts to contract transit services.

No one answered multiple phone calls made to Scholar’s First and the voice mailbox was full.

The video, obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, showed the school bus was full of kids when a student and the driver are having what appears to be a conversation at the driver's seat. While it doesn't appear to be confrontational, noise overpowers their voices but the driver can be seen reaching for an item, believed to be the stun gun, and showing and pointing it toward the student. The student runs down the aisle to the back of the bus. It's not clear from the video if the stun gun was powered on and touched the student.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office investigated and ticketed Taylor for aggravated assault and illegal carrying of a weapon. The stun gun was confiscated.

Taylor has been ordered to appear in court.

