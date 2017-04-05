62°
School bus crash sends 23 children, 1 adult to hospitals

51 minutes 54 seconds ago April 05, 2017 Apr 5, 2017 Wednesday, April 05 2017 April 05, 2017 9:38 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: KBMT

LUMBERTON, Texas - Twenty-four people - 23 of them fourth-graders - were sent to Southeast Texas hospitals after an accident involving their school bus, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.
    
The Wednesday afternoon crash happened on U.S. 69 in Lumberton, about 15 miles north of Beaumont, as the Beaumont school district bus was taking 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and four adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip.
    
Beaumont school district spokeswoman Nakisha Burns says one student was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Houston. A hospital spokeswoman says most of the others went to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for examination. A nursing supervisor said none were admitted.
    
Police haven't explained what caused the crash.

