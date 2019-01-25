48°
Latest Weather Blog
School bus crash leaves motorcyclist seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after colliding with a school bus Friday evening.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Foster Road near Comite Drive. Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with critical injuries.
None of the 12 children who were reportedly on the school bus at the time suffered injuries.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DA: Mental illness may have played role in late-night police standoff
-
Best moments from 'Trending' this week
-
Man charged following standoff at Triple S Food Mart
-
Livingston Parish creates stricter standards for housing developments
-
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died - Full...